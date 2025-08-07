Al-Hilal agree £46m deal for Liverpool's Nunez - Capital Sports
Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo scored a brace each. PHOTO/LFC/Twitter

Football

Al-Hilal agree £46m deal for Liverpool’s Nunez

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 7 – Al-Hilal have reached an agreement to sign Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez for 53m euros (£46.3m)

Nunez is now expected to undergo a medical ahead of his move to the Saudi Pro League.

The 26-year-old Uruguay international joined the Reds in June 2022 from Portuguese side Benfica for an initial fee of £64m.

Nunez has scored 40 goals in 143 appearances but only started eight Premier League games during Liverpool’s title-winning campaign last season.

Selling Nunez would financially boost the Reds’ chances of signing Newcastle striker Alexander Isak in this transfer window.

The Magpies turned down an opening offer of £110m from Liverpool last week as they value the 25-year-old Sweden international at around £150m.

Liverpool’s busy summer of signings include Germany playmaker Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen for a club record £116m plus French forward Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth £79m, pushing their spending past £250m.

The Reds have also sold Colombia winger Luis Diaz to Bayern Munich for £65.5m and midfielder Tyler Morton to Lyon for £15m, while England Under-21 midfielder Harvey Elliott could also leave the club.

Nunez has also been a target for Italian champions Napoli this summer while other European sides have shown an interest.

In January, Liverpool reportedly rejected a bid worth 70m euros (£61m) from Saudi’s Al-Nassr.

Nunez managed just seven goals across all competitions last season, however, he has scored five goals during the club’s four pre-season games, including a hat-trick inside 20 minutes against Stoke in July.

Al-Hilal, who are coached by former Inter Milan boss Simone Inzaghi, finished second in the Saudi Pro League last season.

The Saudi side features former Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves, ex-Manchester City full-back Joao Cancelo and former Fulham and Newcastle striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, as well as Senegal centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly and Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

