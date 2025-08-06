New Gor gaffer unfazed by pressure of winning trophies at K’Ogalo - Capital Sports
New Gor gaffer unfazed by pressure of winning trophies at K’Ogalo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6, 2025 – Newly appointed Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor says he is not scared by the pressure of handling a big team like K’Ogalo.

Akonnor says he understands the huge demands placed upon his shoulders by the fans and is confident of delivering on them.

“I understand the circumstances in which I do have to work…the difficulties that come with this job. I am a man who has worked in this game for a while. I wouldn’t be able to coach Kotoko, Hearts of Oak…even to the level of the national team…which comes with a lot of pressure…if I was not able to deal with all those things,” the Ghanaian legend said.

Akonnor comes to K’Ogalo with an esteemed playing and coaching career that includes a longstanding stint in Germany with VFL Wolfsburg, Fortuna Koln and SC Langenhagen.

As a coach, he led Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko to the league title in 2019, having earlier coached at their arch-rivals Hearts of Oak.

Akonnor’s last work station was with the national team where he amassed four wins, two draws and four losses.

His impressive resume notwithstanding, the Ghanaian has his work cut out at K’Ogalo who are rebuilding after a trophyless season in which they relinquished their league title and lost to Nairobi United in the FKF Cup final.

Nonetheless, the former Black Stars midfielder is fully aware of what is at stake.

“We had a lengthy discussion before I accepted the job and they didn’t hide a lot of things from me. They made it clear to me what it takes to manage Gor Mahia. I am willing to step forward and manage the team…not just coach them,” he explained.

He added: “I am very calm about it…I met a few guys from the fanbase during the first press conference. They did not shy away from expressing their expectations. It is a big project where you not only have to coach but also manage other situations.”

Making Gor great again

The coach acknowledged the magnitude of his task but nonetheless said he is excited by the challenge of hoisting Gor back to where they belong.

“We want to go into the championships (Premier League) and win it and then get into the continental scene. The rest will follow…it is not a gradual process. I am not here to be the miracle man or magic man but to work with understanding. They are the only team to win the Confederations Cup before and they can do it again but this depends on an understanding of where we are now and where we want to go,” he said.

Even before he touched base in Nairobi, the Ghanaian said he had already done his background search on certain players and came armed with information at his fingertips.

“We have had a chance to watch them on video…I’ve met some of the players as well. I know there are a few players with the national team. In the shortest time possible, we need to make certain decisions…whether we need new faces to come into the team,” Akonnor said.

Akonnor undertook his first training session with the team on Tuesday even as a number of players remain on national duty with Harambee Stars at the African Nations Championships (CHAN).  

