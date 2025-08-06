McCarthy in tears at CHAN presser after demise of ex-Porto teammate

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy struggled to fight back tears as he eulogised former Porto captain Jorge Costa who passed away on Wednesday.

McCarthy described the 53-year-old as a father figure who helped him to settle when he joined the Portuguese giants in 2001/02.

“He was our older brother…our leader…when things didn’t go the way they were meant to go, he was the one who stood up for us. The fact that you won’t have to say these last words is very sad. When I joined Porto, he was the toughest person I’ve ever come across and he looked out for me,” the South African said.

Harambee Star head coach Benni McCarthy was brought to tears after being asked about the passing of former FC Porto captain Jorge Costa who he played with.



Brilliant question by @_martinmoses #FootballKE pic.twitter.com/m8h96HFqwd — Ochieng' Stephen (@soo_ochieng) August 6, 2025

Costa, who captained Porto to the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at Porto’s training centre.

Former Porto captain Jorge Costa (L) lifts the Europa League. PHOTO/FC PORTO

He had returned to the club last year as the director of professional football, after coaching stints in SC Braga, CFR Cluj, Mumbai United and the Gabonese national team.

McCarthy, who is currently leading Kenya at the African Nations Championships (CHAN), admitted Wednesday had not been an easy day for him after learning of his former captain’s demise.

“It was an easy day for me yesterday. I wish the best for the family of Jorge and I hope they get the support they deserve. Being a tournament, I have to manage a team so I have had to bottle it all inside. He was probably one of the most incredible players I have ever played with,” he said.

McCarthy will be in the dugout as Harambee Stars face Angola in their second Group A encounter of CHAN at the Kasarani Stadium on Thursday night.