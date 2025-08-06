McCarthy in tears at CHAN presser after demise of ex-Porto teammate - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy speaks at a past presser. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

CHAN 2025

McCarthy in tears at CHAN presser after demise of ex-Porto teammate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6, 2025 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy struggled to fight back tears as he eulogised former Porto captain Jorge Costa who passed away on Wednesday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

McCarthy described the 53-year-old as a father figure who helped him to settle when he joined the Portuguese giants in 2001/02.

“He was our older brother…our leader…when things didn’t go the way they were meant to go, he was the one who stood up for us. The fact that you won’t have to say these last words is very sad. When I joined Porto, he was the toughest person I’ve ever come across and he looked out for me,” the South African said.

Costa, who captained Porto to the 2003/04 UEFA Champions League, passed away on Wednesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at Porto’s training centre.

Former Porto captain Jorge Costa (L) lifts the Europa League. PHOTO/FC PORTO

He had returned to the club last year as the director of professional football, after coaching stints in SC Braga, CFR Cluj, Mumbai United and the Gabonese national team.

McCarthy, who is currently leading Kenya at the African Nations Championships (CHAN), admitted Wednesday had not been an easy day for him after learning of his former captain’s demise.

“It was an easy day for me yesterday. I wish the best for the family of Jorge and I hope they get the support they deserve. Being a tournament, I have to manage a team so I have had to bottle it all inside. He was probably one of the most incredible players I have ever played with,” he said.

McCarthy will be in the dugout as Harambee Stars face Angola in their second Group A encounter of CHAN at the Kasarani Stadium on Thursday night.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020