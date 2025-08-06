Junior Malkia Strikers too strong for Uganda at Africa Under 20 tourney - Capital Sports
National under 20 women's volleyball team at the African Championships in Yaounde.

Volleyball

Junior Malkia Strikers too strong for Uganda at Africa Under 20 tourney

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6, 2025 – The national women’s Under 20 volleyball team bounced back to winning ways against Uganda in Yaounde, Cameroon on Wednesday afternoon.

The team swept aside their East African neighbours in straight sets, winning 25-14 25-16 25-15 to collect their second win in the round-robin continental championships.

Wednesday’s win was the perfect response to their heartbreaking loss to the hosts on Tuesday night.

Jackline Barasa’s side began strongly with a 25-18 victory in the first set before going down 25-18 in the second one.

The West Africans then won 25-19 and 27-25 in the subsequent two sets.

The Junior Malkia Strikers began the competition with a 3-0 whitewashing of Senegal on the opening day on Monday – winning 25-13 25-11 25-12.

Their next matches are against Burundi and Egypt as they seek to improve on their fourth-place finish at last year’s tourney in Tunisia.

