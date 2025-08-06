Harambee Stars forward Masoud Juma in race to be fit for CHAN clash against Angola

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6, 2025 – Harambee Stars forward Masoud Juma is a doubt for tomorrow’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) encounter against Angola at the Kasarani Stadium.

Head coach Benni McCarthy says the Migori Youth attacker suffered a minor injury and may have to sit out the Group A duel.

“Unfortunately for me, I am having to change situations because he picked up an injury so he might not be available for tomorrow’s match. We are still hopeful it is just a minor issue and will not become a major one,” the South African said.

Juma was a focal point of Stars’ attack during which he proved a targetman and perfect decoy for the likes of Ryan Ogam, David Sakwa and Austin Odhiambo to sneak into the danger zone.

McCarthy registered his satisfaction with Juma, noting his hold-up play was top notch.

“I was very satisfied with how he played on Sunday…with his hold-up play. He allowed the likes of Sakwa, Ogam and Austin to come into the box,” the former Porto striker said.

Should he fail to recover in time for the Angola duel, McCarthy may have to call on the services of Posta Rangers forward Felix Oluoch who was a late call-up to the squad.

Ogam — who scored 15 goals for Tusker in the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season — is also a prime candidate for the no. 9 role as is Shabana youngster Austin ‘Lastborn’ Odongo.

The team will be looking to reap maximum points from Thursday night’s clash at the Kasarani Stadium, which will all but secure their place in the knockout stages.

A 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has heightened morale in the squad but McCarthy says the job is not even halfway done.

“Players have tried to remain level headed as possible because we haven’t achieved much. It is just the first match…so we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves. The second challenge will be tougher than the first because Angola is a very good team with a good league. They were unlucky to lose against Morocco,” the gaffer said.

‘A different threat’

McCarthy further admits tomorrow’s match will present a different challenge than DRC.

In contrast to the defensive approach of the Congolese, the South Africans expect the Angolans to press hard from the first whistle.

“Angola do tend to press teams high but for me I want to focus on my players and get them to stay calm and not to panic. We started the first match a bit tense and now we want to avoid the same,” he said.

McCarthy added: “Much as they want to press, it could be in our favour because we are so good with the ball. Once we get through their midfield, we will find ourselves in good situations and from then on it is about being clinical.”

The team are making their maiden appearance in the competition and besides DRC and Angola, still have tough encounters against Morocco and Zambia to come.

However, the underdog tag excites the South African who is looking forward to surprising Africa with their virtuoso performances.

“We like to be the underdogs…it is nice to be underestimated and to surprise everybody. We know Angola will come against us with so much to prove after losing the first match,” the former Manchester United coach said.