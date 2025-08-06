Captain to the rescue! Okutoyi spurs Kenya to Billie Jean King Cup playoffs

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6, 2025 – Angella Okutoyi starred as Kenya stormed the playoffs of the Billie Jean King Cup with a hard-fought win over Zimbabwe in Windhoek on Wednesday afternoon.

Okutoyi swept aside Sasha Natalie Chimedza 6-4 6-4 to haul Kenya back into the tie after Melissa Mwakha had lost the opening game in the morning.

The African Games champion had it all to do after Mwakha had lost to Tadiwanashe Mauchi 2-6 6-1 2-6 in what was a gallant fight by the 17-year-old.

Okutoyi then teamed up with Cynthia Wanjala in the afternoon to make light work of Chimedza and Mauchi, winning 6-1 6-2 to seal their place in the playoffs.

Team Kenya will meet Morocco and Botswana in the playoffs where they stand to gain promotion to Euro and Africa Group II, should they overcome the two challengers.

They have been imperious throughout the weeklong competition, beginning with a 3-0 walloping of Tunisia and Algeria on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

They will be hoping to go one step further than last year’s edition on home soil where they narrowly missed out on promotion after losing to Nigeria and South Africa in the playoffs.