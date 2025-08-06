Another Kenyan in the news after testing positive for banned substance - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Athletics

Another Kenyan in the news after testing positive for banned substance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 6, 2025 – The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have provisionally suspended Kenyan runner Judy Jelagat after testing positive for a banned substance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the anti-doping body said the 26-year-old tested positive for the prohibited substance Hydrochlorothiazide, which is normally used by unscrupulous athletes to aid rapid weight loss and hide other performance enhancing substances.

Jelagat has been a roll in 2025, making the podium in three races she has competed in this year.

She began the year with a second-place finish at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), clocking 1:06:34.

She then cruised to victory in the Guadalajara Half Marathon in February, where she timed 1:07:45 for the win.

Jelagat then finished fourth in Yangzhou Half Marathon in China but made the podium again at the Istanbul Half Marathon in April, after clocking 1:07:47 to finish third.

She becomes the third Kenyan to face a doping allegation in the last month, following world record holder Ruth Chepngetich’s provisional suspension on July 17 — for testing positive for the same substance as Jelagat.

On the same day, Charles Kipkurui Langat was slapped with a two-year ban after testing positive for testosterone.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020