Vet Lab’s Belinda Wanjiru on the lead as Limuru Junior Open Underway

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The second round of the Limuru Junior Open is underway at the Limuru Country Club, following an exciting Day 1 that saw standout performances from top junior golfers across the country.

Top of the leaderboard and leading the girls is Belinda Wanjiru from Vet Lab Sports Club, who finished the opening round at Level Par (72) consisting of 3 birdies and 12 pars.

She is followed closely by the hot charging Chanelle Wangari from Vet Lab and Bianca Ngecu from Muthaiga on +2 (74).

The Boys are led by Golf Park Golf Club’s Kevin Anyien, also on +2 followed closely by Muthaiga’s Ronan Patel and Sigona’s Yuvraj Rajput on +3.

Today’s (Tuesday) round is critical, as only the top 33 players will make the cut to proceed to the final round on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025.

The Limuru Country Club Junior Convenor, Carol Jeptoo, speaking during the tournament, welcomed the juniors and appreciated all the sponsors.

“We are excited to welcome 90+ juniors to the 2025 Limuru Junior Open, which kicked off on Monday. We have a very strong field that promises great action.”

The Limuru Junior Open, sanctioned by the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya (JGF), is part of the national junior golf calendar aimed at nurturing the next generation of champions and providing a competitive platform for junior golfers aged 21 and under.

Spectators and golf enthusiasts are encouraged to follow the action and support the rising stars of Kenyan golf.

Follow the results and action at https://www.golfbox.dk/livescoring/tour/?language=2057#/competition/5222525/leaderboard and the official JGF channels.