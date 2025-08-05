Vet Lab’s Belinda Wanjiru on the lead as Limuru Junior Open Underway - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Golf

Vet Lab’s Belinda Wanjiru on the lead as Limuru Junior Open Underway

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – The second round of the Limuru Junior Open is underway at the Limuru Country Club, following an exciting Day 1 that saw standout performances from top junior golfers across the country.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Top of the leaderboard and leading the girls is Belinda Wanjiru from Vet Lab Sports Club, who finished the opening round at Level Par (72) consisting of 3 birdies and 12 pars.

She is followed closely by the hot charging Chanelle Wangari from Vet Lab and Bianca Ngecu from Muthaiga on +2 (74).

The Boys are led by Golf Park Golf Club’s Kevin Anyien, also on +2 followed closely by Muthaiga’s Ronan Patel and Sigona’s Yuvraj Rajput on +3.

Today’s (Tuesday) round is critical, as only the top 33 players will make the cut to proceed to the final round on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025.

The Limuru Country Club Junior Convenor, Carol Jeptoo, speaking during the tournament, welcomed the juniors and appreciated all the sponsors.

“We are excited to welcome 90+ juniors to the 2025 Limuru Junior Open, which kicked off on Monday. We have a very strong field that promises great action.”

The Limuru Junior Open, sanctioned by the Junior Golf Foundation Kenya (JGF), is part of the national junior golf calendar aimed at nurturing the next generation of champions and providing a competitive platform for junior golfers aged 21 and under.

Spectators and golf enthusiasts are encouraged to follow the action and support the rising stars of Kenyan golf.

Follow the results and action at https://www.golfbox.dk/livescoring/tour/?language=2057#/competition/5222525/leaderboard and the official JGF channels.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020