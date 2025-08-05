Rwandese Nsazuwera, Wakhu share lead after round two at Sunshine Development Tour Nyali Leg

MOMBASA, Kenya, Aug 5 – Rwanda’s Celestin Nsazuwera and Golf Park’s David Wakhu surged to the top of the leaderboard on Day Two of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing at Nyali Golf & Country Club, following impressive second-round performances in significantly improved weather conditions.

Nsazuwera, who had started the day at 3-over-par, put together a composed round of 3-under-par 68 to finish on level par (142) overall, securing a share of the lead heading into Wednesday’s final round.

After an early bogey on the 2nd hole, he responded with birdies on the 3rd and 5th to close the front nine on 35.

He maintained his rhythm on the back nine with birdies at the 10th, 11th, 13th, and 17th, only interrupted by bogeys on the 12th and 15th to finish with a back nine of 33.

Speaking on his round, Nsazuwera said: “I started struggling with the wind a bit but stuck to my game plan. My focus was on hitting fairways and avoiding three-putts.”

He added, “The bogey on two was frustrating, but I bounced back quickly with birdies on three and five. I reminded myself to relax and not force anything. The three-putt on 15 was not part of the plan, but overall I’m proud of how I played. Tomorrow, I’ll try to stay consistent and clean it up.”

Sharing the lead is Golf Park’s David Wakhu, who followed up his solid first-round of 72 with another composed round of even-par 71, to secure his position at the top.

He picked up a birdie on the 5th and parred the rest of the front nine. On the back nine, he overcame bogeys on the 10th and 16th with back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th to close strongly.

“I had a nice flow in today’s round until the 10th when I made a bogey,” Wakhu said. “That was a wake-up call. I had to reset mentally.”

“I hit a great shot on the 15th just two feet from the pin but missed the birdie. That frustrated me a bit, and I dropped another on 16. But I reminded myself to stay focused, and that helped me finish strong with birdies on the last two holes. I’ll stick to my plan tomorrow, steady and focused.”

In solo third is Ruiru leg champion Njoroge Kibugu, who posted a 2-under-par 69 to move to 1-over-par (143).

Njoroge started with a bogey on the 1st but recovered quickly with birdies on the 2nd, 5th, and 9th.

On the back nine, he picked up further gains at the 11th and 13th, and parred his way home.

“When I bogeyed the first hole, I knew it was a sloppy bogey and I knew it was just a mental error,and I took it as nothing. And bounced back on the next hole and knew I had it going. On the last hole, I hit a six iron. It was the right club.”

“I just didn’t commit and I should have committed. I think tomorrow will truly be a mental battle. All in all, the course is tremendously. I think Celestin is a tremendous player. We’re all good players. I think tomorrow it comes down to whoever can hold their own.”

Jastas Madoya, who led after round one, dropped to fourth after carding a 2-over-par 73. He struggled with bogeys on the 2nd, 6th, 7th, 10th, and 12th, but managed to recover some ground with birdies on the 9th, 11th, and 13th to stay in contention.

Greg Snow of Muthaiga sits fifth on the leaderboard at 3-over-par (145) after a second-round 73.

His round was highlighted by a stunning eagle on the par-5 17th, alongside a birdie on the 7th, though bogeys on the 4th, 6th, 9th, 13th, and 14th proved costly.

A total of 30 players made the cut, which was set at 13-over-par.

The final round will take place tomorrow, where the players will battle for the KES 2 million prize purse, and valuable Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points.

Among those advancing to the final round are Naom Wafula of Vipingo Ridge and Margaret Njoki of Golf Park Golf Club, both of whom will represent the women’s field, with Wafula continuing her impressive start to life as a newly turned professional.