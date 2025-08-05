Perfect CEO for Gor? Ex-KPL boss Oguda promises to turn K’Ogalo into African giant

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 5, 2025 – Former Kenya Premier League (KPL) boss Jack Oguda has expressed interest in the chief executive officer’s (CEO) position at Gor Mahia.

Oguda says he will help transform the 21-time Premier League champions into a continental force if given the chance to serve in that capacity.

“I think in the short term, the aim would be to get to the latter stages of the Caf Champions League. Long term…have their own stadium and training facilities, a vibrant youth as well as increase the fan base…people who can support the club in terms of achieving the vision that I would put across,” he said.

Oguda further said K’Ogalo have the capacity to overtake Simba SC as the biggest club in the region in terms of financial muscle, if only it is packaged the right away.

He said as Gor CEO, he would be looking to double the amount of revenue the Tanzanian giants receive.

“I believe Gor is a big club and should be doing better than our neighbours here…Simba…raking in a lot of sponsorship money. Gor should be even doubling that. I believe it is possible with the support I can get from the management,” Oguda said.

Formidable women’s team

Also on the wishlist of the former Mathare United captain is developing a strong women’s team at K’Ogalo.

“Women’s football is the key…I believe they would get us quicker to the World Cup than even the men’s football,” Oguda said.

He was speaking to Capital FM Sports amid rumours linking him to the CEO position, following photos of him with the club’s deputy patron Eliud Owalo.

However, Oguda clarified that he has not yet been offered the position, saying the meeting with Owalo focused on other issues.

“The issue of the Gor Mahia CEO is an internal matter that I have no knowledge of. It is funny because I saw rumours on social media linking me with the job after my meeting with Owalo. However, the meeting was centred on other discussions,” he said.

Oguda is a renowned football administrator who enjoyed an illustrious playing career with Mathare United with who he won the 1998 Moi Golden Cup (now known as FKF Cup).

During his tenure as KPL CEO, the Premier League enjoyed one of its most fruitful phases that included a broadcasting deal with Supersport as well as another with Puma to provide matchballs.

Reservations over new Sportpesa-FKF deal

Oguda also weighed on last week’s announcement of a 10-year sponsorship of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League by betting firm Sportpesa.

He noted that the Ksh 1.2 billion deal should have been for a shorter period to allow room for any amendments or changes if need be.

“It is good that corporates are interested in sponsoring Kenyan football. However, in such deals, it is always important to have the clubs involved…right now, I could see many clubs not knowing the nitty gritty of the deal and how money will be distributed. As a governing council and as a club owner, you should understand what kind of rights you sold out and what benefits you are going to get,” Oguda said.

He added: “I don’t know whether the clubs met but I saw from social media comments that a lot of them don’t know exactly what the deal entails. Signing very long deals is risky…we did it before and got a shortfall on what we had signed. In the years that I have been in the sports space, between three to five years is good enough. You can assess the return on investment for your partner and be given higher deals for the next season.”

The new deal will begin in the 2025/26 season where Sportpesa will provide Ksh 85 million, 60 per cent of which will go to the clubs.