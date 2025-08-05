Kenya Sweeps Algeria to Stay Unbeaten at Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 15 – Kenya’s women’s tennis team delivered another confident performance at the ongoing Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III in Windhoek, Namibia, with a commanding 3-0 sweep over Algeria, marking their second consecutive clean win at the tournament.

The victory comes just a day after Kenya dismantled Tunisia by the same scoreline, confirming the team’s unbeaten run and firm grip on their pool as they head into a crucial final tie against Zimbabwe.

Melissa Nanjala, who has continued to rise in form throughout the tournament, set the tone with a composed and clinical straight-sets victory of 6-2, 7-6 over Algeria’s Melissa Rym Benamar Kerfah.

Nanjala’s aggressive baseline play and consistent first serves gave her the edge, helping Kenya take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three tie.

Kenya’s top seed, Angella Okutoyi, the 2022 Wimbledon Girl’s double champion, followed suit with a dominant display against Bochra Rehad (6-0, 6-2), sealing the tie for Kenya ahead of the Doubles.

With the result already secured, the Kenyan duo of Cynthia Wanjala and Okutoyi returned for the Doubles match, eager to complete the sweep.

Teaming up with precision and chemistry, Wanjala and Okutoyi defeated the Algerian pair in straight sets of 6-1, 6-1, sealing the tie at 3-0 and sending a clear message to their upcoming opponents.

Kenya now sits in a strong position heading into their final pool tie against Zimbabwe tomorrow (Wednesday), a match that will likely decide who advances to the promotional playoffs and moves closer to securing a place in Group II.

With momentum on their side and the nation rallying behind them, the Kenyan ladies will be looking to finish the group stage on a high and take a historic step toward promotion.