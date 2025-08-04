Promise is a debt: Ruto credits Harambee Stars players with Ksh 1 million each after CHAN win

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2025 – Harambee Stars players have each received Ksh 1 million as of Monday evening, following a promise by President William Ruto on Sunday.

In a statement, State House spokesperson Hussein Mohammed said the funds have been disbursed through the Ministry of Sports.

“President William Ruto has fulfilled his commitment to pay KSh1 million each to all 27 Harambee Stars players and 15 members of the technical bench, a total of KSh42 million, following the national team’s 1-0 win over the DRC on Sunday,” he said.

Mohammed added: “The Sports ministry disbursed the funds, and a similar reward awaits the team after Thursday’s game against Angola.”

The President had made the promise following the team’s 1-0 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the opening match of their African Nations Championships (CHAN) at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday evening.

The promise is part of a multimillion reward package in which each member of the Harambee Stars delegation will receive Ksh 1 million each for every win at the continental showpiece.

The team also stand to pocket Ksh 500,000 for every day as well as Ksh 60 million if they make the quarters.

Should they reach the semis, the team will collectively receive Ksh 70 million.

The creme-de-la-creme of the package is a bumper reward of Ksh 600 million should they win the competition.

Harambee Stars play Angola in their second game of Group A on Thursday night at the same venue.