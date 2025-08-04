Price of Passion: Penalties loom for Kenya as fans defy ban on vuvuzelas, drums at Kasarani Stadium - Capital Sports
Price of Passion: Penalties loom for Kenya as fans defy ban on vuvuzelas, drums at Kasarani Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2025 – Kenyans have been warned against carrying vuvuzelas, drums and whistles to Harambee Stars’ next match at the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

CHAN local organising committee (LOC) chair Nicholas Musonye says the country risks a penalty from Confederation of African Football (Caf) if the violation continues.

“Yesterday (Sunday), I was in the stadium and I saw them…and then someone from Caf asked me, ‘didn’t you tell people that this is wrong…and we did it. It was there on TV and radio, warning people not to carry these items to the stadium. I really want to warn our people…we don’t want Kenya to be fined,” Musonye, speaking during the NTV morning show ‘Fixing the Nation’ on Monday, said.

The chair was referring to Sunday’s CHAN opener between the national football team and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Fans could be seen carrying whistles, vuvuzelas as well as playing isikuti drums despite an earlier ban on the same by the LOC.

Musonye said the rules are meant to enhance the flow of the game, besides ensuring the country stays clear of Caf’s wrath.

“When you are whistling and the referee is also there with his own whistle…that will confuse the player. That is prohibited…vuvuzelas are also prohibited because when you are blowing it, players in the field are unable to hear the whistle,” the chair pointed out.

He said the LOC will continue creating awareness on the dangers of carrying these items to the stadium.

“We will repeat it again and again…you can sing your songs. We want to sing patriotic songs about Harambee Stars, that is our unifying factor…isn’t it. So, let us cheer Harambee Stars,” Musonye said.

As per Fifa rules and regulations, musical instruments are prohibited from stadiums, including vuvuzelas and whistles, unless event organisers seek prior approval from the world governing body.

Additionally, stadium officials are obligated to ask fans to stop playing these instruments if the operation of the same is interfering with the activities on the pitch.

Harambee Stars next play Angola in the second Group A encounter at the Kasarani Stadium on Thursday evening.

