PHOTOS: Kenyans love for Harambee Stars on full display as CHAN dream finally comes true

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2025 – Kenya is a football-crazed country; yesterday’s African Nations Championships (CHAN) opener at Kasarani Stadium was enough proof of that.

From the time that I boarded a matatu to the stadium, the conversation was all about Harambee Stars and how they would perform against the Leopards of Congo – the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

When I alighted at the Safari Park Hotel bustop, I was taken aback by the sea of humanity ascending the stairs of the flyover to the other side where the stadium is situated.

Many a times I have used the same flyover while going for functions at Kasarani but I have never seen so many dressed in national colours and trooping forward inspired by their passion for football and patriotism.

Traders sell miniature Kenyan flags at Safari Park Hotel flyover. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

Security was tight; soon as one descended the flyover, there were a group of uniformed and plainclothed police officers waiting to ensure that only ticket holders would be able to proceed.

Their presence was important to ensure that staff from Mookh ticketing company would be able to undertake their duties smoothly without interference from rowdy persons.

It may have felt that my dream to one day cover a major football competition was finally being fulfilled but lo and behold! There was a few kilometres I still had to cover to bring the dream to reality.

Kenyans undergo security search at the Safari Park Hotel flyover. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The usual entrance that I am used to accessing the stadium was yesterday reserved for VIPs and VVIPs and so it meant walking down all the way to Gate 6.

It was akin to circumventing the perimeter of the entire Kasarani Stadium – a tiresome walk for the faint-hearted.

However, it was an opportunity to mingle with the fans and hear what they had to say about the match – as well as the tournament as a whole.

“I think we will beat DRC and Angola and even Zambia and then lose to Morocco. The hefty cash reward by the President (Ksh 600 million) will also push them to work harder,” one of the fans spoke as we trudged on in the cold weather.

Just ahead of us were a group of Congolese fans, dressed immaculately and waving miniature flags of their country.

One of them, having overheard our conversation, turned back and gave a friendly warning.

“2-0…that’s the score…keep that in mind,” he said to us, to which he heartily dismissed him as wishful thinking.

Hectic entry

Getting into the stadium itself was a strenuous exercise akin to a passing a camel through the eye of a needle.

Crowds gathered at the entrance, getting impatient with every minute as the stewards and security officers struggled to contain them.

Having flashed my media accreditation to one of the security officers, I was immediately ushered inside.

Ten minutes later, I was seated in the media tribune, taking in the air and aura of the refurbished Kasarani Stadium.

Kenyan fans take in the action at the Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The atmosphere was other-worldly; fans were already shouting themselves hoarse as music blared through the huge speakers.

Storm before the storm

Every second felt like a century as the clock ran down at snail’s pace to the moment everyone was waiting for – the arrival of both teams onto the new-look turf.

Even though they were a speck among the sea of Kenyan fans, Congolese supporters were not to be undone.

They went wild with excitement as the entertainment session featured a phase of Lingala music; they danced the afternoon away, joined by their Kenyan brothers and sisters who have taken a liking to this genre of music.

Congolese fans in their droves to support their team. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The 48,000-seater complex soon erupted into deafening cheers as both teams stepped out into the pitch to have a feel of it.

Harambee Stars players swaggered onto the pitch in three-piece suits and white sneakers – the mode of dressing indicating they meant business, with a touch of classy.

Kenyan fans out with their phones to capture the historic moment at Kasarani Stadium. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

After a lap of honour to acknowledge the fans, they then retreated to the dressing room only to emerge soon after in their work clothes for the pre-match warm up.

The cheers only grew louder as the teams lined up for their respective national anthems; Kenya in their traditional all-red as compared to white for their opponents.

After what seemed like eternity, centre referee Jelly Alfred Chavani blew the whistle that went a long way to confirm that CHAN is finally here with us.

Austin Odhiambo scores for Kenya against DRC. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Sitting at the media tribune, I couldn’t help but utter a prayer of gratitude to God for a dream-come-true – a reality that has been 15 years in the making since I covered my first ever sports event.

To many more of such moments!