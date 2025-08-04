Okutoyi swats aside Tunisian in sweaty affair at Billie Jean King Cup

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2025 – Kenya’s tennis star Angella Okutoyi dug deep to clinch a hard-fought three-set win over Tunisia’s Mouna Bouzgarrou, in the Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III in Windhoek, Namibia on Monday.

The youngster overcame a second-set wobble to seal a 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 victory in just over an hour, extending Kenya’s great start in the week-long continental showdown.

Okutoyi started brightly, breaking Bouzgarrou early and dictating play with aggressive baseline hitting.

However, the Tunisian staged a comeback in the second set, capitalizing on unforced errors to level the match.

The result sets the tone for Kenya’s campaign as they eye promotion to Group II.

Okutoyi, the 2022 Wimbledon Girls’ Doubles champion, is also the first Kenyan to win a singles title on the ITF World Tennis Tour.

With her win, Kenya has taken an unassailable 2-0 against Tunisia with the Doubles to follow in 30 minutes.