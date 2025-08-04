Mwakha puts Kenya ahead in Billie Jean King Cup contest against Tunisia - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Mwakha puts Kenya ahead in Billie Jean King Cup contest against Tunisia

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2025 – Kenya’s Melissa Nanjala Mwakha delivered a dominant performance to cruise past Tunisia’s Lina Soussi in the opening Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III tie in Windhoek, Namibia on Monday morning.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The 17-year-old was in command from the first serve, winning 6–1, 6–0 to wrap up the match in 51 minutes and put Kenya 1–0 up in the best-of-three tie.

Mwakha broke Soussi four times in the opening set, using her speed, baseline control, and consistent return game to keep the Tunisian on the back foot throughout the contest.

Kenya will look to seal the tie in the second singles match as African Games champion Angella Okutoyi comes up against Mouna Bouzgarrou of Tunisia, later in the afternoon.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is the premier international team competition in women’s tennis.

The Group III Africa event features emerging nations battling for promotion to Group II.

Kenya are seeking promotion to Group II after agonisingly coming close to doing so at last year’s edition on home soil.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020