Mwakha puts Kenya ahead in Billie Jean King Cup contest against Tunisia

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2025 – Kenya’s Melissa Nanjala Mwakha delivered a dominant performance to cruise past Tunisia’s Lina Soussi in the opening Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III tie in Windhoek, Namibia on Monday morning.

The 17-year-old was in command from the first serve, winning 6–1, 6–0 to wrap up the match in 51 minutes and put Kenya 1–0 up in the best-of-three tie.

Mwakha broke Soussi four times in the opening set, using her speed, baseline control, and consistent return game to keep the Tunisian on the back foot throughout the contest.

Kenya will look to seal the tie in the second singles match as African Games champion Angella Okutoyi comes up against Mouna Bouzgarrou of Tunisia, later in the afternoon.

The Billie Jean King Cup, formerly known as the Fed Cup, is the premier international team competition in women’s tennis.

The Group III Africa event features emerging nations battling for promotion to Group II.

Kenya are seeking promotion to Group II after agonisingly coming close to doing so at last year’s edition on home soil.