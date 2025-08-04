Liftoff for Kenya at Billie Jean King Cup as Okutoyi leads onslaught on Tunisians - Capital Sports
Liftoff for Kenya at Billie Jean King Cup as Okutoyi leads onslaught on Tunisians

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2025 – Kenya’s Angella Okutoyi and Cynthia Jeruto delivered a dominant performance in the doubles to seal a 3-0 clean sweep over Tunisia on Day 1 of the Billie Jean King Cup Africa Group III in Windhoek.

The Kenyan pair made light work of Tunisia’s Mouna Bouzgarrou and Ranim Rassil, winning 6-1, 6-3 in under an hour to close out tie in style.

Okutoyi’s experience and Jeruto’s quick reflexes at the net proved too much for the Tunisian duo, who struggled to cope with Kenya’s aggression and court coverage.

Earlier in the day, 17-year-old Melissa Nanjala Mwakha opened the tie with a 6-1, 6-0 win against Lina Soussi, before Okutoyi dispatched a gritty 6-2, 6-4 win over Bouzgarrou.

Kenya next faces Algeria on Tuesday, in what could be a defining tie in the battle for top spot in the group and a chance at promotion to Group II.

