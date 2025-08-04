KCB Shift Focus to Christie Sevens after heartbreak in Nakuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2025 – KCB RFC has now turned their attention to the Christie Sevens Rugby Tournament, the third leg of the 2025 circuit, set to take place on August 16–17 at the RFUEA Grounds in Nairobi.

Led by head coach Denis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja, the team wrapped up the Prinsloo Sevens in second place after a hard-fought 07–24 defeat to university side Strathmore Leos in a thrilling final on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking after the final, KCB RFC Head Coach Denis Mwanja credited the students for a game-well-played.

“We gave it our all, but Strathmore were clinical in their execution.

We have picked valuable lessons from Prinsloo, and now the focus is on sharpening our game as we head into Christie Sevens.”

On their way to the final, the bankers saw off Kabras Sugar 17–05 in the quarterfinals before edging out Menengai Oilers 10–05 in a tightly contested semifinal, securing their place in the final for a second consecutive leg.

“The boys showed great character and resilience throughout the tournament. We are building momentum, and the hunger to lift a trophy this season is stronger than ever,” noted KCB RFC Captain Bob Muhati.

KCB’s squad will be bolstered by the return of Kenyan international George ‘Japolo’ Ooro, who has fully recovered from muscle cramps and is set to feature at the Christie Sevens.

However, the team will be without the services of backliner Lionel Ajeliti, who dislocated his shoulder during the group stage matches at Prinsloo.

There’s also a strong possibility that Steven ‘Zola’ Osumba will make an appearance for KCB during the Christie leg.

After Christie Sevens, the National Sevens Circuit will head to Embu for the Embu Sevens, scheduled for the weekend of August 23–24.

The final stretch of the series will take place in September, kicking off with the Kabeberi Sevens on September 6–7 in Nairobi, hosted by Mwamba RFC, and concluding with the Dala Sevens on September 13–14 in Kisumu City, hosted by Kisumu RFC.