Kanbis, Ruaraka Savour Impressive Innings Total As 50-Overs Title Fight Intensifies

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 4, 2025 – Following a two-week hiatus occasioned by national team duty in Entebbe, Kenya team ace Pushkar Sharma returned to the Nairobi County Cricket Association (NCCA) 50-Overs League with bang, thanks to a 75-ball century that propelled the 2023 champions Ruaraka A to a huge innings total.

The Nitish Hirani-led Ruaraka A handed Nairobi Gymkhana a 71-run blow to inch closer to the summit of the NCCA 50-overs log, but only just.

This was Ruaraka’s fifth successive victory after their 7-wicket loss to Kanbis A on the opening day of the 50-overs season.

Nairobi Gymkhana won the toss and put the former champions to bat, setting the mood for a high-scoring innings tally which saw the “Thika Road troops” smack a cool 301 for 10 in 49.2 overs.

Gymkhana have savoured a great start to the 50-Overs season but could only manage 230 (all out) in 45.3 overs.

Ruaraka A tie on 20 points with log leaders Kanbis A although the latter still tops the competition on Net Run Rate (NRR).

Kanbis decimate Swamis

Kanbis A beat Swamibapa A by 198 runs at Nairobi Jaffrey’s to cling onto the apex of the NCCA league.

Building on their recent past successes, Kanbis A appear to be hell bent on strong team dynamics after weeks of scintillating cricket.

Heading into Sunday’s Matchday 6, Kanbis A’s date with archrivals Swamibapa A was touted as the highlight of the weekend.

But fears of a cliffhanger evaporated soon enough with the rapid collapse of the Swamis’ top order which resulted into a one-sided match and a deservedly defeat for the hosts.

Swamibapa’s opener Onkar Haresh Jadhav (9 off 12 balls) was caught out by Harish Varsani with Harendra Kerai (10 off 26 balls) also being sent back to the pavilion by Dhruvam Patel.

Swamibapa skipper Rushabh Patel (8 off 21 balls) was not spared, as he was caught out by Harshit Vekaria with Krish Haria being dismissed for a duck (lbw).

Kanbis A won the toss and elected to bat first as they set a decent target of 313 for 8 in 50.0 overs.

Kanbis enjoyed the services of their newly recruited overseas player from India, Murtaza Trunkwala who made a dream debut with a brilliant 91 runs off 81 balls.

He was ably supported by the stand in captain Sachin Bhudia (57 runs off 60 balls) and former national team skipper Rakep Patel with 65 runs off 75 deliveries.

Swamis’ bowlers and fielders had a day to forget with missed chances and poor bowling.

On the bat, the Swamis were all dismissed for 115 in 35.2 overs.

Kanbis played minus skipper Dhiren Gondaria who picked up a hamstring injury in the Uganda tour with Sachin Bhudiya serving as the stand-in captain for the match.

NCCA Chairman Kanti Rabadia congratulated the teams for a great Matchday 6 which welcomed players back from Entebbe where they participated in the Pearl of Africa series in Entebbe.

“The return of national team players to their respective teams added the much-needed zest to the weekend, with their skilled players delivering consistent results, by and large. It was good though to see strategic gameplay in the absence of the internationals as teams rapidly adapted to different match situations and opponents. Given the competitive nature of the NPCA event, teams will continue performing well to better their positions on the log,” Rabadia said.

Samaj Prevail

Elsewhere, Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS A) returned to winning ways; chalking-up their second victory of the season against visiting Stray Lions A at Samaj School grounds.

They posted a massive 167-run victory over the Lions who had to contend with playing second fiddle with their fifth loss of the season.

Sir Ali Muslim Club A also suffered 3-run defeat at the hands of hosts Ngara Sports Club A despite the former’s skipper Krishna Babu hitting 73 off 90 balls.

Ngara A team manager Harsh Patel said: “The international pros came to the fore and made us proud with assistance from our Captain Rajiv Sutaria on the bat and Vice-Captain Dhyey Patel with the bat.”

In another Super Division match, Sikh Union A registered their third win of the season when they dealt Kenya Kongonis Cricket Club a 106-run blow.

Hassnain Shaheen was the toast of the Sikhs with an 85 off 51 deliveries that earned him man-of-the-match status.

Hassnain also took best batsman accolade much to his credit. But Kongonis’ Kevin Nganga was indeed named the best bowler.

Kongonis star player and international Shem Ngoche hit 54 off 51 balls with teammate Duncan Hazambee scoring 45 off 30 deliveries.









































