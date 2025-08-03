Off To A Winning Start! Harambee Stars Stun DRC To Register Opening CHAN Win

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Kenya’s Harambee Stars kicked-off its Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) competition on a winning note after stunning two-time champions Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 at a near full capacity Moi International Sports Center Kasarani Stadium on Sunday evening.

Austin Odhiambo struck in the added time of first half, firing at close range past Congo keeper Brudel Efonge Liyongo.

The Congolese had earlier scored in the fifth minute through Jephte Kitambala but the goal was disallowed for a foul on Sylvester Owino in the buildup.

The two-time CHAN champions pushed for a leveller in the second half but were let down by poor finishing despite a dominant showing.

