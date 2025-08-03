McCarthy names strong squad for Harambee Stars CHAN opener against Congo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a strong starting XI for their African Nations Championships (CHAN) opener against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Kasarani Stadium, this afternoon.

Bryne Omondi returns to goal in place of Faruk Shikhalo, after a brief hiatus from the national team.

Skipper Aboud Omar will marshall the left hand side as his Kenya Police teammate Daniel Sakari mans the opposite side.

Gor Mahia centreback Sylvester Owino will team up Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB) Manzur Okwaro in the central defence.

Another Gor player, Alphonce Omija could start as a defensive midfielder as fellow clubmate, Alpha Onyango, takes control of the central midfield slot.

Austin Odhiambo will be in charge of creating chances for the triple attacking threat of Tusker FC’s Ryan Ogam, Masoud Juma and Bandari’s David Sakwa.