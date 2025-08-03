McCarthy names strong squad for Harambee Stars CHAN opener against Congo - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

McCarthy names strong squad for Harambee Stars CHAN opener against Congo

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy has named a strong starting XI for their African Nations Championships (CHAN) opener against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Kasarani Stadium, this afternoon.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bryne Omondi returns to goal in place of Faruk Shikhalo, after a brief hiatus from the national team.

Skipper Aboud Omar will marshall the left hand side as his Kenya Police teammate Daniel Sakari mans the opposite side.

Gor Mahia centreback Sylvester Owino will team up Kenya Commercial Bank’s (KCB) Manzur Okwaro in the central defence.

Another Gor player, Alphonce Omija could start as a defensive midfielder as fellow clubmate, Alpha Onyango, takes control of the central midfield slot.

Austin Odhiambo will be in charge of creating chances for the triple attacking threat of Tusker FC’s Ryan Ogam, Masoud Juma and Bandari’s David Sakwa.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020