McCarthy and the boys ready to tame Congolese Leopards in CHAN opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 3, 2025 – It has been 29 years in the making but it is finally here.

Kenya will host its first ever major football competition when its national football team face the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in the second match of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The chance to host this year’s edition of the continental showpiece will go a long way in wiping away the pain of missing out on the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) and the 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN).

Hopefully, more joy awaits at full time between Harambee Stars and the Leopards of Congo.

Kasarani Stadium is expected to be packed to the rafters – painted in a sea of red and white – as fans – pregnant with expectations of a win – cheer on the national team.

Ahead of Sunday’s duel, head coach Benni McCarthy said the players are ready to lay down their lives for the love of the nation.

“Everybody has been working very hard and pushing each other as well as pushing themselves individually in training to make the first XI. I am sure they are all ready to do a great job not only for themselves, their families but also for their country,” the South African said.

So high is the quality in the squad that McCarthy says he is suffering from a selection headache as he mulls over who to start in the crucial game.

“As a coach, there are selection headaches because we can only select 11 players out of the 23. Regardless, we support each other no matter who gets on the pitch,” the former Manchester United forwards coach said.

The former Porto striker has been in charge for four matches thus far, winning once, drawing twice and losing once.

The few matches he has been in thus far have caught the eye with a more attacking intent – in contrast to that of his predecessor Engin Firat – who was constantly accused of a more cautious approach.

Harambee Stars striker Masud Juma in training. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

The South African could arrange his team in a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 formation, with an emphasis on aggressive pressing, vertical passing and wing-dribblers.

Key men that will be integral to the execution of this philosophy include Masoud Juma – who played under McCarthy at Cape Town City – as well as Gor Mahia’s Austin Odhiambo, who will be responsible for creating chances for the forwards in his no. 10 role.

The absence of Mohammed Bajaber, who was unveiled by Tanzania’s Simba SC on Saturday, could be felt, considering McCarthy has often described him as a cornerstone of his playing philosophy.

However, alongside Juma, Kenyan fans can be optimistic about Ryan Ogam, who scored 15 goals for Tusker FC in the 2024/25 Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League season before suffering an injury midway.

He is another player that McCarthy has spoken about glowingly, noting his hunger for goals and explosiveness.

Posta Rangers’ Felix Oluoch could be another ace in the cards for McCarthy, the former Kariobangi Sharks hitman catching the eye of the South African in a recent behind-closed-doors friendly in which he played for a combined team of local and foreign players.

McCarthy admitted Oluoch – who was not part of the provisional squad – wowed him to the extent he couldn’t resist calling him up.

The South African promised that the team he puts out on Sunday will produce a spectacle.

“We are ready to give a great spectacle of the tournament and embrace this opportunity of playing at a higher level. What is important for us is to settle in and give our fans something to cheer about,” he said.

Easier said than done

Kenya’s opponents of the day are two-time CHAN champions and will be looking to kickstart their search for a third title in the right possible way – a win.

With seven appearances to their name, the Leopards will be no pushovers and will certainly be on the prowl to exploit any lapses in concentration.

Otis Ngoma’s side boast defensive discipline coupled with swift counter attacks and ball possession.

Harambee Stars head coach Benni McCarthy in training. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

As such, even as they pour forward to slay the Leopards, Harambee Stars will have to be hawk-eyed lest their opponents make them pay a hefty price in the form of a goal.

A key player to keep an eye on is Oscar Kabwit, the TP Mazembe forward who exudes high-level physical strength and clinical finishing.

Harambee Stars defenders will have their hands full as they deal with this towering no. 9 as well as a wing wizard Faveurd Bongeli, also from the African giants.

A source of solace, however, for Harambee Stars is that the Leopards have been a pale shadow of themselves since they won their second title in 2016 – having clinched the first edition in 2009.

Still, there is no one dangerous as a wounded leopard that is out to reclaim its lost glory.

Harambee Stars Probable first XI: Faruk Shikhalo (goalkeeper); Aboud Omar (leftback), Alphonce Omija and Sylvester Owino (central defenders), Daniel Sakari (right back); Crispin Erambo (defensive midfielder), Alpha Onyango (central midfielder), Austin Odhiambo (attacking midfielder); Masoud Juma (left winger), Ryan Ogam (centre forward), Edward Omondi (right winger)

DRC Probable first XI: Jackson Lunanga (goalkeeper); God Beni Ndongala (leftback); Jacques Mwimba and Osée Ndombele (central defenders), Papy Kokeleya (rightback); Mika Miché (defensive midfielder), Linda Mtange (central midfielder), Jean Benoît Tukumbane (attacking midfielder); Oscar Kabwit (centre forward), James Mboma (left winger), Lyse Nyembo (right winger)