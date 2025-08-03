Leos take bankers to school with impressive win at Prinsloo 7s - Capital Sports
KCB's Bob Muhati in action against Strathmore Leos in the final of the Prinsloo 7s. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY

Leos take bankers to school with impressive win at Prinsloo 7s

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 3, 2025 – Strathmore University Leos put on a masterclass to win the Prinsloo 7s, beating Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) in an enthralling final at the Nakuru Athletic Club on Sunday evening.

Victor Mola put Willy Ojal’s charges in the driving seat, putting the ball over the white chalk.

Stanslaus Shikoli then made it 12-0 with the second try before Bob Muhati saved the bankers’ face with a response right before the second half – which was duly converted to reduce the deficit to 12-7.

Mola continued with his man-of-the-match performance, notching his second try at the start of the second half.

Barnabas Owuor then ensured a successful defence of Leo’s title, slaloming down the pitch for the third try of the game after a lay-off from Brian Mwendwa.

The game was then called off, three minutes from time, due to a heavy downpour.

Elsewhere, Catholic University Monks put the icing on the cake of a wonderful weekend with a 17-10 victory over Menengai Oilers.

Home team Nakuru RFC finished the weekend on a high note, edging out National Sevens Circuit (NSC) defending champions Kenya Harlequin 24-19 to claim fifth place.

In the Challenge category, Daystar University Falcons tore apart their fellow students, Zetech University Oaks, winning 39-0.

Focus shifts to the Christie 7s, to be held at the RFUEA Grounds in a fortnight.

