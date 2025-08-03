Laughing to the bank! Harambee Stars players to receive Ksh 1 million on Monday after CHAN heroics

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 3, 2025 – Harambee Stars players will on Monday morning receive Ksh 1 million each after defeating the Democratic Republic of Congo in the opening match of the African Nations Championships on Sunday evening.

President William Ruto, while congratulating the team for a job-well-done, said the money will be channeled to each one of them through the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed.

“Please give me a call first thing in the morning so you can come and get the money and then give to these gentlemen,” President Ruto told Mohammed.

The national football team had a continental debut to remember, taming the Leopards of Congo through Austin Odhiambo’s sole strike in the 46th minute at the Kasarani Stadium.

Benni McCarthy’s charges then held on bravely for a famous win, despite the Congolese trying to find a way back into the game in the second half.

President Ruto’s directive is music to the ears of the players who he had on Saturday promised a mouth-watering and hefty reward package if they progress to the finals of the competition and win it.

A Ksh 600 million bounty awaits them should they win the competition whereas they stand to receive Ksh 60million and Ksh 70 million, if they reach the quarters and semis respectively.

In case they draw, each player as well as member of the Stars delegation will pocket Ksh 500,000.

The President encouraged the players to keep at it, noting that there is more where the Ksh 1 million came from.

“I want to encourage you to keep it up…you have made us really proud today with the way you played well. On Thursday, you have another match against Angola and much work lies ahead. I want you to continue pushing forward and as you do so, I will also continue adding more (incentives),” he said.

Harambee Stars sit second in Group A with three points, same as Morocco who boast a superior goal difference.

The Atlas Lions beat Angola 2-0 in a late kickoff tie at the Nyayo Stadium on Sunday evening.