Half- Time Report: Kenya’s Stars overcome nervy start to take lead against DRC’s Leopards in CHAN opener - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Half- Time Report: Kenya’s Stars overcome nervy start to take lead against DRC’s Leopards in CHAN opener

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Harambee Stars lead the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by a solitary goal in the first half of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) at the Kasarani Stadium.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Austin Odhiambo scored the lone goal in added time of first half, shifting the ball onto his left foot before firing from close range, past Brudel Efonge Liyongo in the Congolese goal.

The strike was the culmination of what has been an electric encounter so far, with both teams having their bright moments in the game.

Benni McCarthy’s charges started on the back foot, conceding early through Jephte Kitambala in the fifth minute.
However, to the relief of many in the 48,000-seater stadium, the centre referee chalked out the goal following a video review that showed a foul on Sylvester Owino in the lead-up to the goal.

Kenya then settled into the match and from then on had the lion’s share of the possession.

Masoud Juma had a glorious chance to score in the 30th minute but shot directly at Liyongo after he was let through by Odhiambo.

David Sakwa then blasted over the bar after Juma had expertly chested a long ball down to him at the edge of the box in the 36th minute.

The opener was always coming and it finally did when Odhiambo received a through pass at the edge of the box, danced around his marker before slotting past the keeper, despite losing his footing at the last second.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020