Half- Time Report: Kenya’s Stars overcome nervy start to take lead against DRC’s Leopards in CHAN opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – Harambee Stars lead the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) by a solitary goal in the first half of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) at the Kasarani Stadium.

Austin Odhiambo scored the lone goal in added time of first half, shifting the ball onto his left foot before firing from close range, past Brudel Efonge Liyongo in the Congolese goal.

The strike was the culmination of what has been an electric encounter so far, with both teams having their bright moments in the game.

Benni McCarthy’s charges started on the back foot, conceding early through Jephte Kitambala in the fifth minute.

However, to the relief of many in the 48,000-seater stadium, the centre referee chalked out the goal following a video review that showed a foul on Sylvester Owino in the lead-up to the goal.

Kenya then settled into the match and from then on had the lion’s share of the possession.

Masoud Juma had a glorious chance to score in the 30th minute but shot directly at Liyongo after he was let through by Odhiambo.

David Sakwa then blasted over the bar after Juma had expertly chested a long ball down to him at the edge of the box in the 36th minute.

The opener was always coming and it finally did when Odhiambo received a through pass at the edge of the box, danced around his marker before slotting past the keeper, despite losing his footing at the last second.