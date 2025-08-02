WARNING! WRC Safari Rally in jeopardy over unpaid debts to promoter

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 2, 2025 – Kenya are in deep trouble of losing the World Rally Championships (WRC) Safari Rally over accumulated debts to the competitions promoter.

In a letter to Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya – dated July 7, 2025 – the promoter, Simon Larkin, says next year’s edition is in doubt because the government still owes approximately Ksh 591 million (4.005 million Euros).

“With a total outstanding amount of €4,005,216.59 including invoices dating back as far as 2022, the situation has become absolutely unacceptable, and steps must be taken to mitigate this immediately. With the 2026 WRC calendar due for confirmation and publication by the end of July 2025, the position of Safari Rally Kenya must be put in doubt until a suitable and agreed plan is in place to settle these debts,” Larkin said.

The debts go back to March 22, 2022, just before the 69th edition of the Safari Rally, which was also the second year consecutive year it was returning on the WRC calendar since 2002.

In a document seen by Capital FM Sports, the debts relate to costs, such as hotel rooms, TV license, WRC Safari Rally hosting fee and branding, among other expenses.

Larkin says communication from the Ministry of Sports has been non-existent despite constant inquiries from the promoter.

“On the topic of the total amount outstanding, the communication from the Ministry and other related entities has been almost non-existent despite constant requests from WRC Promoter for updates and payment timelines. These are clearly contracted and obligated payments without any dispute over them. Accordingly, I would request an immediate and urgent online meeting with you personally to understand the official position of the Government of Kenya for settling these debts,” he said.

In response to the promoter’s letter, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi says the government is committed to settling all the debts.

“As a ministry, we have completed the reallocation of budgets and outstanding obligations to the WRC promoter will be met soon as the National Treasury begins its disbursement of funds in the new financial year,” the PS said.

Mwangi attributed the delay to the government’s prioritisation of the ongoing African Nations Championships (CHAN), Afcon 2027 as well as construction of different stadia for the same.

“The delay in funding that portion of the budget has been occasioned by the ministry’s activities towards the African Nations Championships (CHAN) and the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) as well as the building and refurbishment of football related infrastructure in Kenya,” he said.

The Safari Rally returned to the WRC calendar in 2021 after it was initially dropped by the global governing body due to financial, safety and logistical concerns.

Lack of proper financial guarantees from the government prompted FIA to scrap the rally from its calendar, dealing a huge blow to socioeconomic benefits of the annual competition.

The latest twist may just see history repeat itself if the government does not move speedily to settle the outstanding dues.