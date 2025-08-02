The Akonnor era? Ghanaian legend gunning for glory with Gor

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 2, 2025 – New Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor is determined to create his own legacy at the 21-time Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions.

The Ghanaian has underlined his ambition to restore K’Ogalo’s lost glory in the coming season, after a disappointing outcome in the previous one.

“Of course, I am proud to be part of this big club, with a rich history of what they have done in the past. It is always good to be part of this big club and they have achieved a lot of things. I want to be part of the legacy. I know it is a club that always wants to win and if you ask me, my task is to bring back that glory,” the Black Stars legend said.

Akonnor was named K’Ogalo boss on Friday evening following a rigorous recruitment process that saw 174 tacticians apply for the vacant position.

The 51-year-old’s last workstation was at the Ghana national team, which he tutored from 2020-21 and won four matches, lost a similar number of games while drawing twice.

His biggest achievement as tactician was winning the Ghana Premier League with Asante Kotoko in 2019.

The former Black Stars midfielder outlined his playing philosophy at K’Ogalo.

“For me, first of all, the task is to strengthen the chemistry of the players. They need to understand each other…that love and passion for the club…that they will play together no matter what and carry the flag of Gor Mahia high always. That (chemistry) is very key for me,” Akonnor said.

The new gaffer further described himself as a tactically malleable coach, setting up his team according to the opponents of the day.

“I want to have a flexibility in terms of how we approach the game because every game will not be the same. We need to have that tactical awareness…what we want to do at a certain point in time,” he said.

Akonnor added: “This is Africa…you go to a certain place and the field will probably not favour you. These are things I am looking out for…of course their (players) will be very very important. You need to be fit to demonstrate what we’ve been doing in the past in the field of play.”

The ex-Wolfsburg midfielder will be deputised by his countryman, Kobi-Mensah Bismark, with Ben Owu coming in as goalkeeping coach.

Speaking at the same time, the assistant coach reiterated their ambition to forge K’Ogalo into one of the biggest teams in Africa.

“I came with him (Akonnor) because he is an achiever and hard working. The first thing we want to do is to build a cohesive team that can compete, first in Kenya and then in Africa. The pressure will come but we are focused on building a very strong team,” Bismark said.

The new technical bench is expected to start work immediately, with the 2025/26 Premier League season set to commence in September.