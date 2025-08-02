Taifa Stars shine bright with dominant win over Burkina Faso in CHAN opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 2, 2025 – Co-hosts Tanzania beat Burkina Faso 2-0 to kick off their African Nations Championships (CHAN) campaign on a flier at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday night.

Azam FC striker Abdul Hamisi Hussein put Taifa Stars in the lead at the stroke of half-time from the penalty spot after Clement Mzize had been fouled in the box.

Burkina Faso goalkeeper Ladji Sanou was his team’s best player, always coming to their aid with last-minute saves to keep them in the game.

His twin save in a couple of minutes in the second half showcased his importance to the team, first parrying away Mzize’s curler from the edge of the box before showing great reflexes to punch away a rebound from the resultant corner.

However, he exhibited poor judgement to come out of the goalmouth for a loose through ball, which landed at the feet of Iddi Alli.

The left back did well to spot Mohammed Hussein in the penalty area, lobbing the ball to him for the Simba SC midfielder to head into an empty net.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside but after a VAR check, centre referee Lotfi Bekouassa pointing to the centre circle to reverse his earlier decision.

Despite the West Africans’ best efforts to mount a comeback, it all proved naught as the Taifa Stars showed resolute defensiveness to close out the game with a win.

Fellow co-hosts Kenya begin their campaign on Sunday against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Kasarani Stadium.

Uganda play Algeria on Monday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium.