President William Ruto speaks to Harambee Stars players as national team captain Aboud Omar watches on. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

CHAN 2025

Ruto pledges multi-million reward package for Harambee Stars at CHAN

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 2, 2025 – Harambee Stars players may finish the African Nations Championships (CHAN) as multi-millionaires after President William Ruto pledged a bumper reward on Saturday morning.

Each player will receive Ksh 1 million for every win at the continental showpiece as well as Ksh 500,000 for every draw.

Should they make it to the quarterfinals, the team will receive a total of Ksh 60 million, which will increase by Ksh 10 million should they reach the semi-finals.

A mouth-watering reward of Ksh 600 million awaits them should they go all the way and win the tourney, in which they will be participating for the first time.

President Ruto made the promise during a breakfast meeting with the team ahead of their Group A opener against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

President William Ruto fist bumps with Harambee Stars captain Aboud Omar. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION

Benni McCarthy’s charges also have matches against Angola (August 7), Morocco (August 10) and Zambia (August 17) to come in Group A.

President William Ruto leaves Harambee Stars’ team hotel after meeting them on Saturday morning. PHOTO/FOOTBALL KENYA FEDERATION.

The President urged Kenyans to rally behind the team and spur them on to success in CHAN.

The tourney kicks off today in Dar es Salaam as hosts Tanzania face Burkina Faso at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The finals are set for Kasarani Stadium on August 30 with the third-place playoff to be staged at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Kampala.

