History makers honoured with free passes to CHAN games

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 2, 2025 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) will issue free passes to all legends to attend the African Nations Championships (CHAN), to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania this month.

FKF president Hussein Mohammed says the legends will be provided with accreditation to access the stadia to watch the games of their choice, along with their families.

“All our games, you will get preferential seating…you will get accreditation so you are able to attend the football games without any hassle…and that you are given the due recognition that you deserve. We will do an accreditation process so you can attend any game you want to attend with your families,” Mohammed said.

The FKF supremo said this is the least the federation can do for the legends who have given so much to Kenyan football by way of their performances in the past.

He noted that improving welfare of the legends is a key pillar of manifesto, which he has already set in motion.

“In our manifesto, we said we want to deal with three things: the past, present and the future. With the past,we have to look at the welfare of former footballers. We have to develop robust programmes to avoid situations we have been in the former years. I am glad to report that at the end of this year, we are going to operationalise the Hall of Fame at the federation…where we will have an archive and document the history of all footballers,” he said.

Mohammed also outlined plans to institute a pension fund to take care of footballers’ needs after calling time on their careers.

“We will come up with programmes of ensuring that retired footballers will have some kind of a pension or a SACCO to take care of their needs in retirement. I am glad to hear that majority are still in football…either as coaches and assistant coaches. In the future, I hope you will be physicians or nutritionists. The ecosystem of football is very wide,” he said.

The president was speaking on Friday during a breakfast meeting with various football legends at the Stadion Hotel, which was graced by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya.