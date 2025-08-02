‘Chelsea won Club World Cup against all odds, so too can Kenya win CHAN’

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 2, 2025 – Harambee Stars legend Dennis Oliech hopes the team can emulate Chelsea’s heroics at the Club World Cup by reaching the final of the African Nations Championships (CHAN) on home soil.

The former striker believes there is no reason why the team cannot steamroll over their opponents into the final.

“At least…I believe…they can reach the final. When you get to the final, you never know what can happen. In the Club World Cup final between Chelsea and PSG, everybody expected PSG to win…no one expected Chelsea to win. There are no underdogs when it comes to the final. I hope we make it there no matter what happens,” Oliech said.

The national football team have it all to do in what will be their maiden appearance in the continental competition.

They are pooled in a tough Group A that consists of two-time winners Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as well as perennial participants Zambia and Angola.

Regardless, ‘the Menace’ – as he is known affectionately by fans – knows all about delivering on the big stage.

He was the hero in 2003 as Kenya secured qualification to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia, scoring a thunderbolt winner at the death against Cape Verde in Nairobi.

That qualification came 12 years after Kenya had last featured on the continental competition in Senegal.

Oliech is delighted that Kenya will be featuring in another continental showpiece, this time on home soil.

He believes it will be a strong start for Benni McCarthy’s charges against DRC at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

“We have the home advantage and I believe we will win. I hope all the fans will come to the stadium to cheer the team. Some may have doubted whether CHAN would happen but here it is with others and I hope people will fill the stadium as Kenya win against Congo,” the former Auxerre striker said.

Oliech was a happy man on Friday after he was named as Team Kenya’s ambassador for CHAN.

The Kamukunji High School alumnus was delighted with the honour, saying it is a just reward for his contribution to the country’s football.

“I came into the national set-up when I was 16 years old and was able to score many crucial goals for the team. I am happy to be finally honoured with this responsibility and with Afcon also coming in 2027, I hope I will also get the opportunity to participate in it in one way or another,” he said.