Traffic disruptions expected as Kenya kick off CHAN campaign on Sunday

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 1, 2025 – Certain sections of Lang’ata Road and Thika Superhighway will be closed off for motorists on Sunday as Kenya kick off their African Nations Championships (CHAN) against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Kasarani Stadium.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said Lang’ata Road – from Madaraka roundabout to Lusaka roundabout – will remain closed on one side.

Similarly, Mombasa Road – from Lusaka roundabout to Bunyala Road roundabout – will be closed on side whereas Aerodrome Road – from Lusaka roundabout to Bunyala roundabout – will be entirely inaccessible for motorists.

Furthermore, vehicles ferrying passengers to Kasarani Stadium will be required to use the Ruaraka-Baba Dogo road as well as Ngomongo road to Ngomongo roundabout.

Vehicles from Thika Road will be required to use the Eastern Bypass, Limuru or Kiambu Road.

Those coming from the central business district (CBD) towards Thika Road-Ruiru-Juja-Thika will be diverted towards Limuru or Kiambu Road.

Motorists coming from Mombasa Road to CBD will be required to use Likoni-Enterprise Road at General Motors and the Southern Bypass at Ole Sereni Hotel.

The competition, Kenya’s first major football tournament, will begin on August 2-30, with matches being played at the Kasarani and Nyayo stadia.

Fans are expected to throng the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday as Harambee Stars face off with their Eastern Africa opponents.

Other matches to come include against Angola (August 7), Morocco (August 10) and Zambia (August 17) – all at the same venue.