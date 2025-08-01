Pro Golfer Mudanyi Calls For More Involvement in Juniors To Tap Golf Talent

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Professional golfer Edwin Mudanyi says the launch of the Equator Tour is a game-changer in his pursuit of qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Mudanyi, who is part of the NCBA Golf Players Team, says the tour, launched on June 12 in partnership between NCBA and the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), has provided local pros with a structured pathway to elite competition.

“It has brought out the top work ethic in me. Now, knowing that I have a goal to attain by 2028, it’s about doing the right things at the right time,” Mudanyi told Capital Sport.

A regular competitor at the Magical Kenya Open since 2018, Mudanyi believes the Equator Tour will bridge the gap between local players and the global field, adding that preparation now goes beyond just the swing.

“We need exposure, nutrition, strength training—it’s everything combined. I’m working to get to my peak.”

Mudanyi added that the government has played its part through events like the Kenya Open and the now-shelved Safari Tour, while NCBA has brought in new momentum and identity.

Mudanyi was speaking during the Children’s Charity Heart Fund Golf Tournament at Karen Country Club, where he also called for the inclusion of junior players in similar events during school breaks.

“Let them (juniors) play. Golf builds discipline and character. The more juniors play, the better citizens we’ll get.”

Kenya has never had a golfer qualify for the Olympics, but Mudanyi believes that could change if the current structures remain in place through 2028.