Pro Golfer Mudanyi Calls For More Involvement in Juniors To Tap Golf Talent - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Golf

Pro Golfer Mudanyi Calls For More Involvement in Juniors To Tap Golf Talent

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Professional golfer Edwin Mudanyi says the launch of the Equator Tour is a game-changer in his pursuit of qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Mudanyi, who is part of the NCBA Golf Players Team, says the tour, launched on June 12 in partnership between NCBA and the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), has provided local pros with a structured pathway to elite competition.

“It has brought out the top work ethic in me. Now, knowing that I have a goal to attain by 2028, it’s about doing the right things at the right time,” Mudanyi told Capital Sport.

A regular competitor at the Magical Kenya Open since 2018, Mudanyi believes the Equator Tour will bridge the gap between local players and the global field, adding that preparation now goes beyond just the swing.

“We need exposure, nutrition, strength training—it’s everything combined. I’m working to get to my peak.”

Mudanyi added that the government has played its part through events like the Kenya Open and the now-shelved Safari Tour, while NCBA has brought in new momentum and identity.

Mudanyi was speaking during the Children’s Charity Heart Fund Golf Tournament at Karen Country Club, where he also called for the inclusion of junior players in similar events during school breaks.

“Let them (juniors) play. Golf builds discipline and character. The more juniors play, the better citizens we’ll get.”

Kenya has never had a golfer qualify for the Olympics, but Mudanyi believes that could change if the current structures remain in place through 2028.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020