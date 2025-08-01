Oliech the Menace back with Team Kenya for special mission at CHAN

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 1, 2025 – Harambee Stars legend Dennis ‘The Menace’ Oliech has been named the official Team Kenya ambassador for the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

The former national team striker was unveiled by Sports Cabinet Secretary Salim Mvurya at a breakfast meeting with a section of football legends at the Stadion Hotel at the Kasarani Stadium on Friday morning.

Mvurya said the honour is part of the government’s efforts to leverage on the legends’ wealth of experience in growing the game in the country, in addition to enhancing the profile of Kenya as a sports tourism destination.

“As we prepare to host the 2024 TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN), these legends will play a key role in mobilizing national support, mentoring Harambee Stars, and engaging communities across the country,” the CS said.

Oliech is a household name of Kenyan football and arguably the most lethal striker the country has ever produced.

He came into prominence as a budding no. 9 for Kamukunji High School at which time he was already setting tongues wagging in the national team set-up.

His thunderbolt strike against Cape Verde at the death in 2003 earned Kenya qualification to the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia – the first time Harambee Stars had qualified since 1992 in Senegal.

Oliech went on to star for Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee’s charges at the continental competition, scoring twice in their final Group B encounter against Burkina Faso – which they won 3-0.

At the club level, the Mathare United alumnus went on to feature for Nantes and Auxerre in France, with who he played in the Champions League in 2010/11.

He also had playing stints with Qatar’s Al Arabi and Ajaccio in France as well as Dubai CSC.

Mvurya underlined the government’s commitment to rewarding legends like Oliech for their invaluable recognition.

“As a government, we are committed to recognizing and supporting their invaluable contributions through deliberate measures in collaboration with FKF to enhance their livelihoods, including plans for comprehensive medical cover and a contributory pension scheme,” he said.

Kenya kick off their CHAN campaign on Sunday against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) at the Kasarani Stadium.