Nairobi Hospital Holds Golf Tournament To Support Children’s Charity Heart Fund

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Park Seoyon emerged the overall winner after recording 47 points at the Nairobi Hospital Children’s Charity Heart Fund Golf Tournament hosted at the prestigious Karen Country Club on Friday.

Daniel Cherono, who registered 45 points scooped the men’s title after beating Sudhir Shar by a single point while in the corresponding women’s category, C.N. Ribui reigned supreme after scoring 41 points.

Diana Chepngeno settled for second on 40 points.

The Board member category saw Philip Waki declared the winner; Zipporah Gathuiya dominated the Admitting staff winner while Dr. Barbra scooped the female staff woman.

The prize of the longest drive women category went to Josephine Ndiho whilst Mitch Kisia took the men’s title.

Nathan Lyomu Jnr won the prize of the nearest to pin competition.

The event’s objective is to rally corporate Kenya and the wider community to raise funds for children battling congenital heart disease (CHD).

Held under the banner “Giving Little Hearts Big Dreams,” the event targets to raise over Ksh 10 million, which will directly support free surgeries for children from underserved communities who require life-saving heart operations.

“The objective of this event is to give second or even third chances to children whose families may not afford this kind of care,” said Felix Osano, CEO of The Nairobi Hospital.

He added, “We are grateful for the turnout and the overwhelming support from partners. This is what building resilient health systems looks like.”

Since its inception, the Children’s Charity Heart Fund has enabled over 400 children, aged 0 to 12, to undergo critical cardiac surgeries — many of whom are now thriving, thanks to early intervention and the generosity of donors.

“Last year, we raised Ksh 4.8 million. This year, we’ve surpassed 10 million. That tells us that more people and partners are listening and acting,” said Osano.

Dr. Barcley Onyambu, the Hospital’s Board Chairperson, stressed the long-term impact of the initiative.

“Access to equitable healthcare for children with serious conditions like heart disease is key to securing our country’s future,” said Onyambu.

“We’re proud to lead the charge and partner with others to extend this critical care across Kenya.”