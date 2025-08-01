Man United interested in signing PSG keeper Donnarumma as Onana’s future remains uncertain

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 1 – Manchester United are interested in Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Donnarumma has entered the final year of his contract and PSG are close to signing a new ‘keeper in Lille’s Lucas Chevalier.

The Italy international is in no rush to make a decision over his future and is willing to compete with Chevalier for the No 1 spot.

It is still a possibility that he stays with the Champions League winners beyond this summer.

However, United’s interest throws the future of Andre Onana into doubt.

The Cameroon international is with the squad in the United States, but is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“Gianluigi Donnarumma would be a massive signing for Man Utd – both literally and figuratively.

“The 6ft5in Italy shot-stopper is an enormous presence in the goalmouth and is regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the business.

“It feels like Donnarumma went to even greater heights last season, playing a crucial role in Paris St-Germain’s incredible season.

“Commanding in Ligue 1, a shoot-out star against Liverpool in the Champions League and formidable with five clean sheets in eight games at the Club World Cup, Donnarumma would be a huge coup for United if they could get a deal done.

“Andre Onana has been in the spotlight since he had that let-off against Wolves in his Premier League debut and uncertainty about the current United keeper has fed the nervousness and lack of conviction about Ruben Amorim’s backline.

“His total of eight errors leading to goals since the start of 2023/24 is more than any other goalkeeper in the Premier League. Donnarumma would be a substantial upgrade.”

