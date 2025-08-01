Liverpool’s Opening Bid for Isak Rejected By Newcastle United

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 1 – Newcastle United have rejected an opening offer from Liverpool for striker Alexander Isak.

The Magpies value the Sweden international at about £150m, with the Reds’ offer falling below that figure.

There has been no confirmation as to the level of Liverpool’s bid but there are reports it is worth £110m plus add-ons.

Isak was left out of the Newcastle squad for their pre-season tour of Asia as he wants to explore a move away – despite the club qualifying for this season’s Champions League.

The bid from Liverpool has been lodged while Isak trains alone at former club Real Sociedad, amid continued uncertainty around his future.

The 25-year-old joined Newcastle in a £60m move from La Liga club Real Sociedad in 2022.

BBC Sport reported in July that Liverpool were considering a move for Isak worth up to £130m.

Newcastle have maintained he is not for sale this summer, but that has not prevented Liverpool from taking a major interest.

The Premier League champions made an approach to Newcastle last month and have now lodged an official bid.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make an improved bid for Isak, but manager Arne Slot is very keen to add the striker to his squad before the new season.

There have already been a number of additions to the Dutchman’s squad during a heavy summer of spending by the Anfield club.

They have signed Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Armin Pecsi for a combined total of about £265m without add-ons.

Meanwhile, regular first-teamers Luis Diaz, Jarell Quansah, Caoimhin Kelleher and Trent Alexander-Arnold have departed for an initial £115m.

Timeline of Isak transfer saga

25 May 2025 – Alexander Isak finishes 2024-25 season as Newcastle’s top scorer with 27 goals in 42 appearances

19 July 2025 – Newcastle boss Eddie Howe says Isak will “absolutely” be on the club’s pre-season tour of the far-east after the Swede missed a 4-0 friendly defeat by Celtic with a thigh injury

23 July 2025 – Liverpool sign striker Hugo Ekitike in £69m deal from Eintracht Frankfurt

24 July 2025 – Isak is left out of Newcastle’s squad for their pre-season tour with a “minor thigh injury”

24 July 2025 – Isak expresses desire to explore move away from Newcastle

28 July 2025 – Sources tell BBC Sport that Liverpool remain keen on signing Isak, despite the arrival of Ekitike

29 July 2025 – Howe says Newcastle are yet to receive any offers for Isak

31 July 2025 – Isak trains alone at former club Real Sociedad

1 August 2025 – Newcastle reject Liverpool’s opening offer for the Sweden international