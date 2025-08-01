Kenyan Fans Fired Up Ahead Of Harambee Stars, DRC CHAN 2024 clash

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – With the countdown to the 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) done, Kenyan football fans are buzzing with excitement, anticipation, and a sense of belief in the national football team Harambee Stars, who kick off their campaign on Sunday against the Democratic Republic of Congo at the newly renovated Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani.

Capital Sport did a spot-check on the expectations of fans, who thronged to a Nairobi Store on Friday to purchase Harambee Stars replicas, which are sold at a subsidized price announced by the Football Kenya Federation.

The red, green, and white jerseys are flying off shelves as supporters prepare to turn the stadium into a sea of color in solidarity with the national team.

“This is our time,” says Wycliffe Omondi, a die-hard fan. “The team needs to believe in themselves and give it their all. We, as the fans, believe they (players) can go far. We are behind them through it all.”

Expectations are high, especially after Kenya’s impressive build-up to the tournament, which has seen a string of strong performances from players in the local teams.

Head Coach Beni McCarthy has captured the imagination of fans who are proud to see homegrown stars on the continental stage.

“This tournament is coming home, the players will be eager to do well considering they are co-hosting the games with Tanzania and Uganda,” said Moses, one of the fans who spoke to Capital Sport.

On social media, hashtags are trending as fans share predictions of the first game against DRC.

“Three to nothing for Kenya against DRC,” said Omondi. “I don’t think they are ready for what is coming.”

Whether at home or away, Kenyans are ready to rally behind their team. With the flag flying high and spirits even higher, the CHAN tournament promises to be more than just football; it is a celebration of national pride and belief in local talent.