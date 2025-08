NAIROBI, Kenya, August 1, 2025 – Former Ghanaian national football team boss Charles Akonnor has been named new head coach at record Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League champions Gor Mahia.

Akonnor’s appointment was announced on Friday evening by the club, following a rigorous selection process that saw 174 coaches applying for the vacant position.

The 51-year-old assumed the reins at K’Ogalo with a rich playing and coaching resume that spans decades.

More to follow…