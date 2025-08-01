Community Football Clubs in Kisii Plead for Support to participate in upcoming tournaments

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Young football players from Kiamabundu FC, Mwembe FC, and Nyaguta FC in Nyaribari Chache constituency, Kisii County are calling for well-wishers to support them as part of nurturing talents during this holiday season.

The upcoming stars say the August holiday presents them with an opportunity to explore their passions, sharpen skills, and deepen their creativity.

Speaking at Kiamabudu playground, head coach Wilfred Masese said this football team is offering mentorship and a safe space for the youth to explore their talents freely as they invest in their future and the community.

“We are calling for the well-wishers to uplift the potential that lies within our players and utilize them to achieve the dreams of playing for bigger clubs both at the national and international levels,” said the head coach.

The head coach noted they face major challenges due to limited resources, despite their dedication and growth, making it difficult to participate in local friendly matches and even attend their training.

The three clubs are now seeking support from well-wishers, whether through football kits, equipment, training gear, or financial assistance, as a way of uplifting them to participate in future tournaments and training programs.

This comes after the Communication Authority board member, Okeng’o Nyamabane, donated balls to these clubs and nine other clubs within the constituency as a way of creating a safe space for young people to channel their energy and dreams this August holiday.

Okeng’o said the kits, including balls, jerseys, socks, boots, and peeps, will help these football clubs’ natural talents and turn them away from illegal activities such as drugs and crime that can threaten their potential.

“We are donating kits to nine football clubs in our constituency to show commitment to the well-being and future of our youth because this is not just a sport but a force for positive transformation in our constituency,” he said.

-By Rosemary Onchari-