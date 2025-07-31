Verstappen says he will race with Red Bull in 2026

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 31 – Max Verstappen has ended questions about his future by saying that he will definitely stay with Red Bull for next season.

The four-time world champion is under contract to Red Bull until 2028 but had been courted by Mercedes and had been considering his options.

Verstappen said at the Hungarian Grand Prix: “I’ve never really said anything about it because I was just focused on talking to the team about how we can improve our performance, future ideas for next year as well. And that’s why I have nothing really to add ever.

“But yeah, I think it’s time to basically stop all the rumours. And for me, it’s always been quite clear that I was staying anyway.

“I think that was also the general feeling in the team anyway, because we were always in discussions about what we could do with the car.

“And I think when you’re not interested in staying, then you also stop talking about these kind of things. And I never did.”

Verstappen’s confirmation effectively confirms George Russell and Kimi Antonelli will remain at Mercedes next season.

Russell, who had already expected that Verstappen would be staying at Red Bull, said he was “not in a hurry” to sign a new contract.

He has made it clear he wants reassurances about his position at Mercedes given what he describes as a “unique situation” at the team.

Mercedes are his managers as well as his employers, which complicates the questions over negotiations regarding his contract with team principal Toto Wolff.

“Whenever we come to an agreement we will get it done but it has to work for both of us,” Russell said.

“Something we need to think about. What do they want and what do I want?

“We have been in a bit of a unique situation for the last few months, I don’t have huge power in this agreement. And maybe interests were not aligned for the last six months.

“But its my job to perform and reduce that risk

“I still trust Toto and the team will continue to support me, but for Kimi and me the last six months have not been the most assuring, and that is conflicting.”

Russell said he never had any real doubts about his future because he was performing to a high level, but he wants to take the forthcoming three-week summer break to think more carefully about his position.

“Conversations [about a new contract] have started, but we are now heading into the summer break,” he added.

“Toto and I have spoken a lot this week, but we haven’t spoken once about the contract, because we’re both trying to solve the car’s performance and get the team in the right place. And that’s genuine.

“And I personally want to go into the summer break and enjoy the only two weeks off I have in the year. I don’t want to be thinking about contracts. And there isn’t really a major time pressure now from my side, nor from Mercedes’ side.”