Third leg of sunshine development tour draws participation from eight african countries

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – The third leg of the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing is set to tee off next week at the Nyali Golf & Country Club in Mombasa, with a strong field of 87 golfers confirmed for the tournament.

The 54-hole competition, which is scheduled for August 4-6, 2025, has drawn players from across the continent, with eight African countries represented in the field.

In addition to Kenya’s top professionals and elite amateurs, international entries include players from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Nigeria, Malawi, Ghana, and Zimbabwe.

The players will compete over three rounds, with a cut made after 36 holes, leaving the top 30 players and ties to contest the final round.

Up for grabs is a Ksh 2 million prize purse, alongside Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points, which are critical for players looking to rise in the global game.

Tanzania’s line-up includes Nuru Mollel, Isaac Wanyeche, Abdalla Yusuf, Isaka Dunia, Fadhyl Nkya, and Rajaan Idd Pembe. Uganda will be represented by Hussein Bagalana, Abraham Ainamani, and Ronald Rugumayo, while Rwanda’s contingent features Celestine Nsanzuwera, Dusabe Jules, Felix Dusabe, Aloys Nsabimana, Ndidabahizi Didas, and Hitayezu Jean D’amour.

The field also welcomes Salum Nkurunziza of Burundi, Paul Chidale of Malawi, Olapade Sunday of Nigeria, and Liberty Gumisaa from Zimbabwe and Erick Kwame Ligbidi from Ghana.

Leading the Kenyan charge is Dismas Indiza, who currently tops the Tour’s Order of Merit. The Kakamega Sports Club pro who secured victory in the Ruiru leg in a dramatic playoff is confident heading into Nyali:

“I’ve played at Nyali many times, and it’s always a good test of ball control, especially with the wind. My game is in good shape, and the goal remains the same: being consistent and staying focused. This tour has given us something to chase, and I’m motivated heading to the Coast.”

Joining him will be Njoroge Kibugu, winner of the Thika Greens leg, and elite amateur John Lejirma, who came within a hole of winning in Ruiru. Lejirma, the top-ranked amateur on the Tour and currently third on the Order of Merit, will be looking to bounce back after narrowly missing out in Ruiru.

“Ruiru was a learning experience. I had a strong start but didn’t close it out the way I wanted. Heading into Nyali, I feel sharper mentally and physically. This tour is giving us amateurs a professional platform and world ranking opportunities, and I’m fully focused on taking advantage of that.”

Also expected to make an impact is Rwanda’s Celestin Nsanzuwera, who has been one of the standout players this season. He finished second in Thika and earned significant OWGR points in both events, making him the highest-ranked non-Kenyan in the field.

Among the ladies, Naom Wafula, who recently turned professional, will be playing her first competitive round as a pro on home soil. The Vipingo Ridge golfer is expected to lead the women’s challenge, joined by amateurs Joyce Wanjiru and Margaret Njoki.

Wafula, a former Kenya Ladies Golf Union Golfer of the Year and one of the country’s leading female golfing talents, says she is excited and motivated ahead of her debut.

“This is a dream I’ve worked toward for years,” said Wafula. “Turning professional was a big decision, but this tour provides the perfect platform to test myself, compete with top players, and grow my game. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

The Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing is the only golf tour in East and Central Africa offering OWGR points, making it a vital pathway for players aiming to qualify for global tours and the Olympic Games.

Following the Nyali leg, attention will shift to Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort, which will host the fourth leg from August 9 – 11, completing the Sunshine Tour’s Coast Region double-header.