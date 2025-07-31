Shabana’s Odongo eager to have a taste of national team action

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Austin Odongo, Kenya’s youngest player at the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) says he is ready to take his chance and prove his worth ahead of the tournament which kicks off on Sunday.

Odongo, 19, who turns out for FKF Premier League side Shabana FC, was a late inclusion into the team and took his chance with both hands. He impressed coach Benni McCarthy and his staff and managed to make the final 25-man squad.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, the forward says he is looking forward to putting up a good show, having impressed in his maiden top flight season.

“I am ready and really excited for this challenge. I know it is not an easy one but so far, I have worked well with the team in training. If I get my chance, I am ready to take it. The call up was really huge for me because it is every player’s ambition to play for the national team. I have worked well during my first season in the league and this might be an opportunity for me to take my career to the next level,” Odongo told Telecomasia.

The attacking midfielder who just completed High School last year scored seven goals in his debut campaign for Shabana.