Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship to Tee Off at VetLab as NCBA Golf Series Heads to Limuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – The Kenya Amateur Strokeplay Championship, also known as the Kenyatta Memorial Bowl, is set to take place from July 31 to August 3 at Vet Lab Sports Club.

The tournament marks the final leg of the Kenyan Swing, which has also featured the Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship and the Kabete Open.

Held in memory of Kenya’s founding President, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, the Kenyatta Memorial Bowl was first introduced in the 1978/79 season.

The trophy was presented by the Kenya Golf Union’s (KGU) first African Chairman, Chris Kahara, alongside Col. M.J. Harbage, then Chairperson of KGU.

This year’s edition has drawn a highly competitive field of 152 elite amateur golfers from across the region and beyond, including Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Austria, and Mauritius.

With the lowest handicap at -4.3, the championship boasts a lineup of top-tier amateur talent from across the continent.

The stakes are high, as the winner will become the second amateur to qualify for the 2026 Magical Kenya Open, joining Michael Karanga of Ndumberi Golf Club, who earned his place after winning the 2025 Matchplay Championship last week. The winner will also be awarded 130,000 Kenya Shillings.

The event will also contribute vital points towards both the Kenya Amateur Golf Championship (KAGC) and World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) standings.

As one of only two events fully owned by the Kenya Golf Union—the other being the Kenya Amateur Matchplay Championship—the Strokeplay Championship has been a cornerstone of amateur golf in Kenya since 1977.

Defending champion William Odek of Nyali Golf Club returns to defend his title, facing strong competition from notable players including Prannay Kapur (South Africa), Joseph Cwinyaai (Uganda), Michael Karanga (Ndumberi Golf Club), John Lejirma (Royal Nairobi Golf Club), and home player Ebill Omollo.

-NCBA Golf Series Heads to Limuru-

Meanwhile, the NCBA Golf Series returns this Saturday, August 2, at the scenic par-72 Limuru Country Club.

The event is expected to attract over 200 golfers, all vying for a place in the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale, set for November.

The event follows the Eldoret Club’s leg, which saw four more golfers book their slots for the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale following their triumphs.

They included Dennis Rono carded an impressive round of 64 to emerge as the overall winner and lead Shadrack Ngetich and Jedidah Keitany, and Jonathan Barorot in qualifying for the main event.

Ngetich (handicap 6) and Keitany (handicap 21) emerged as the men’s and ladies’ winners in that order after banking 66 and 75 points respectively, as Barorot carded an impressive 70 playing off handicap 17 to emerge the Junior winner.

Speaking ahead of the Limuru leg, John Gachora, NCBA Group Managing Director, emphasized the bank’s commitment to the game:

“At NCBA, we are proud to support the full spectrum of golf development—from elite amateur players and rising juniors to seasoned professionals and everyday amateur golfers. Our goal is to provide a platform for talent to shine, grow the game sustainably, and build meaningful connections with our communities through sport.”