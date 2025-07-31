Julius Yego reveals how Eliud Kipchoge saved him from quitting

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Former javelin World Champion Julius Yego has revealed that he was close to quitting the sport back in 2017 at the height of his injury struggles, but a conversation with marathon legend and former world record holder Eliud Kipchoge kept him afloat.

Enroute to winning silver at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, Yego picked up an injury that nagged him for years, and reveals he had contemplated quitting the sport.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, the ‘YouTube man’ says Kipchoge was key in helping him remain afloat.

“It was really tough for me especially when I felt like the injury was not going away. At some point, I thought of quitting. It was taking a toll on me mentally and I thought maybe, this was my time to exit the sport. I kept coming back and recurring the injury and this made me really worked up. It wasn’t an easy time for me,” Yego revealed to Telecomasia.

He adds; “Eliud particularly was one of those people I could talk to a lot and he told me not to give up. I was competing on returning and not doing well and it bothered me a lot. But he told me, I can never win all competitions. He told me to take it easy on myself, keep discipline and train well. That piece of advice really helped me a lot and shifted my mindset and I focused more on recovering and getting back to competing.”

Yego is now preparing to compete at his seventh World Championship in Tokyo, Japan, later this year.