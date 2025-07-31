From Hockey Fields to Golf Fairways: Adrian Ongwae’s Journey to Becoming a Golfing Pillar in Western Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – At 45, Adrian Ongwae cuts the figure of a seasoned golfer, one whose swing tells a story of commitment, transition, and passion. But rewind to February 2016, and Ongwae was still lacing up his shoes for hockey, not teeing off at sunrise.

“I owe my start in golf to my good friend Andrew Kombo,” says Ongwae. “He nudged me into it. And since I was already an accomplished hockey player, the transition felt quite natural.”

Almost a decade later, what began as curiosity blossomed into a remarkable golfing journey that’s taken him across some of the region’s most iconic fairways, from the lush greens of Limuru Golf and Country Club to the wind-beaten challenge of Mombasa’s Front Course.

Andrian Ongwae in action during past golf tournaments.

Starting at handicap 28, Ongwae steadily improved, at one point hitting a personal best of handicap 10. In between, he has amassed wins and memorable rounds at clubs like Kericho, Nyanza, Nyali, Sigona, Vet Lab, Railway, Kitale, Kisii Sports Club, and even ventured beyond borders, playing in Uganda at Entebbe, Lugazi Hills, Serena, and Kampala, and teeing off in Dar es Salaam’s Gymkhana.

And while the elusive hole-in-one still taunts him from afar, Ongwae laughs it off: “It’s coming. I’m patient.”

A poultry farmer and marketing professional by trade, Ongwae enjoys the rare luxury of flexibility, balancing business, golf, and family with an ease many envy. Even more fulfilling is sharing the game with his loved ones.

“I introduced my wife to golf, and she is quickly becoming almost better than me,” he says with a chuckle. “It makes it easier to balance golf and family. I have also brought in my nephew and sister. My dad and brothers… well, they’re still a work in progress.”

Last year, Ongwae’s leadership and love for the game earned him the captaincy of Kisii Sports Club, a role he has fully embraced.

“I believe I have achieved everything I set out to do, and probably even surpassed my initial goals. I still see Kisii Sports Club evolving into the beacon of golfing excellence in Western Kenya,” he remarks proudly.

Andrian Ongwae in action during past golf tournaments.

His style on the course is straightforward, with long, powerful drives and clean putts. “I suffer in between,” he quips, poking fun at his own iron game.

When asked about his golf icons, Ongwae does not hesitate. “Phil Mickelson globally, and locally, it is Sammy Mulama.”

Would he ever consider going pro? “I would love to,” he admits with a grin. “But my ability wishes otherwise.”

Still, for a man who has turned a hobby into a lifestyle, golf is more than a sport; it is a journey. One filled with fairways, friendships, and family. And for Adrian Ongwae, that journey is far from over.