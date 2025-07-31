FKF Boss Urges Corporates to Back All Levels of Football As Premier League Seals Ksh 1.2b deal

NAIROBI, July 31, 2025 – Football Kenya Federation (FKF) chief Hussein Mohammed has urged corporates to take a more active role in supporting local football, with a call to invest not only in the men’s game but also in women’s football and youth development.

Hussein was speaking on Thursday after overseeing a mega KSh 1.12 billion 10-year sponsorship for the FKF Premier League from a betting firm.

“This sponsorship is a huge statement, not just for the FKF Premier League, but for football in Kenya. It shows that the game is back and that corporates are beginning to see the potential in investing in it,” Hussein underscored.

“We cannot develop football holistically without also focusing on women’s football. The Women’s Premier League and Women’s Super League deserve the same level of attention and support. Youth football, too, is critical. That is where the future lies,” He added.

He underlined the power of sport in transforming society, saying it goes beyond entertainment.

“Sometimes we underrate the impact of sports on our social fabric. It plays a key role in tackling issues like crime, unemployment among the youth, and even health. It is so critical that we invest in our young people through sports.”

Hussein also used the platform to urge the government to introduce more incentives for companies investing in sports.

“I know we have legislation that is meant to support corporates that invest in football, but it’s not enough,” he stated. “We need to review the Sports Act and create a more enabling environment. That’s how we attract more partners.”

He expressed optimism that more sponsors would come on board soon, particularly for the National Super League (NSL), the Women’s Premier League, and the Women’s Super League.

“I believe that in the coming months and years, we’ll see even more corporates joining hands with us to grow the game across all levels.”