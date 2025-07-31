Fans to acquire Harambee Stars replicas at subsidised prices as CHAN hits feverpitch

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Football fans across the country can now purchase Harambee Stars replica jerseys for a subsidised cost of Ksh 1,500.

Making the announcement, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed said the offer is borne out of widespread requests to do the same, ahead of the African Nations Championships (CHAN).

“I am happy to announce that following requests from Kenyans, we will subsidising the costs of Harambee Stars replica kits from the previous price of Ksh 2,500. This offer is available for a limited period…maybe up to the 7th of August,” the president said.

Mohammed further encouraged Kenyans to hurry while stocks last, saying the jerseys can be purchased through the website of the kit manufacturers — East West Fashions — as well as at Sonalux House, along Moi Avenue.

The national team is also expected to release a new set of kits after CHAN.

The new kits are a result of a competitive process where FKF invited interested designers to create a new set of playing kits for the national teams.

Mohammed also urged Kenyans to turn up at the Kasarani Stadium on Sunday afternoon and paint it in a sea of red, white, and green as the national team kicks off its CHAN campaign against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We call on all Kenyans who have already purchased tickets and come and fill Kasarani to the rafters. If you have not yet bought the tickets, you can watch the game at home and support our national team. We are Pan Africanists and so we encourage you to not only watch Kenya’s games but all the other matches,” he said.

Kenya’s Group A opponents, Morocco and DRC, have already arrived in the country, with the North Africans the first to dock on Sunday night.