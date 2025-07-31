Driftwood Champs KCB RFC Ready to Roar at Prinsloo Sevens

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Driftwood Sevens winners KCB RFC are upbeat that they will continue with their top form when they take part in the Prinsloo Rugby Tournament, the second leg of the 2025 National Sevens Circuit at the Nakuru Athletics Club this weekend.

The bankers, who triumphed 15-14 over the varsity side Strathmore Leos in Mombasa, have been drawn into Pool C alongside the Ngong Road-based side Nondescripts, the Catholic University of East Africa (CUEA), and Kisumu RFC.

Speaking ahead of the tournament during a training session in Ruaraka, KCB RFC Head Coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja said: “We know the task ahead is not going to be easy, but we are more than ready to take on any opponent we will face. The boys have trained well, and the confidence within the camp is encouraging. We are going all in to win it.”

After Driftwood, KCB Rugby leads the standings with 22 points, having secured maximum points from the tournament.

Leo’s follow closely with 19 points, while Kabras Sugar sit third on 17 points. Nakuru RFC and Menengai Oilers round off the top five with 15 and 13 points respectively.

Kenya Sevens captain George Ooro, who sat out the Mombasa final due to muscle cramps, has been declared fit and ready for action. He will reunite with Floyd Wabwire, whose standout performance was key to the team’s victory.

“Everyone will be eager to play KCB RFC at the Prinsloo Sevens. I know for a fact that everyone wants to beat us. It is going to be an amazing outing, and I cannot wait to play after my difficult show in Mombasa. I am settling in well and ready to leave a mark,” noted George ‘Japolo’ Ooro.

Coach Mwanja is expected to make minimal changes to the squad that took part in Mombasa.

Jenkins Kipruto, Vincent Onyala, Emmanuel Opondo, Festus Shiasi, Elvis Olukusi, Bob Muhati, Floyd Wabwire, Dominic Sande, Steven Osumba, George Ooro, Davies Nyaundi, Michael Wekesa, and Lionel Ajeliti are all expected to travel.