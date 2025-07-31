2026 FIA World Rally Championship Safari Rally Kenya Dates Revealed

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – The FIA and WRC Promoter have today confirmed the dates for next year’s WRC Safari Rally Kenya.

This follows the unveiling of the 14-leg 2026 FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) calendar, tailored to traverse four continents as the fabled series continues to blend classic challenges with global reach.

The 2026 WRC Safari Rally will count towards the third round of the global series on the weekend of 12-15 March.

The season begins with Rallye Monte-Carlo from 22 – 25 January, with crews tackling France’s icy alpine roads in one of rallying’s most iconic settings.

A spectacular street stage in downtown Monte Carlo on Saturday evening adds extra drama and glamour to an already demanding weekend. It’s the start of a calendar that blends snow, gravel, and asphalt events – including returning rounds in the Canary Islands and Paraguay following their introductions in 2025 – before culminating in the desert terrain of Saudi Arabia from 11 – 14 November.

Notably, the opening half of the year brings a welcome mix of surfaces. Asphalt rallies in Croatia, the Canary Islands, and Japan complement the snow of Sweden and gravel outings in Kenya and Portugal, ensuring variety from the very start of the season.

Crucially, the decision to reposition Rally Japan into a May slot adds a meaningful sporting benefit. By interrupting what would otherwise be a long sequence of gravel rallies, the move helps to limit the impact of road sweeping for early championship leaders – reinforcing WRC’s commitment to fairer, more competitive conditions.

“This is a calendar built with purpose,” said WRC Promoter Managing Director Jona Siebel. “It’s diverse, it flows well, and it reflects the feedback we’ve had from teams, drivers, and stakeholders. We’ve put real thought into how the sequence of events can impact the sporting fight.”

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: “The 2026 WRC calendar is a powerful reflection of the championship’s global strength and appeal. It combines the heritage of iconic rallies with the return of newer events in regions where participation and interest in rallying continue to grow.”

The full 2026 FIA World Rally Championship calendar is listed below:

2026 WRC Calendar

1 Rallye Monte-Carlo 22 – 25 January

2 Rally Sweden 12 – 15 February

3Safari Rally Kenya 12 – 15 March

4 Croatia Rally 9 – 12 April

5 Rally Islas Canarias 23 – 26 April

6 Vodafone Rally de Portugal 7 – 10 May

7 Rally Japan 28 – 31 May

8 EKO Acropolis Rally 25 – 28 June

9 Rally Estonia 16 – 19 July

10 Secto Rally Finland 30 July – 2 August

11 Ueno Rally del Paraguay 27 – 30 August

12 Rally Chile Bio Bío 10 – 13 September

13 Rally Italia 1 – 4 October

14 Rally Saudi Arabia 11 – 14 November